Golden boot race heats up as Kajoke closes in on Babatunde

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising forward Hassan Kajoke has closed in on Mighty Be Forward Wanderers striker Babatunde Adepoju as the golden boot race reaches the climax in the ongoing 2019 Poko Poko TNM Super League.

Kajoke netted a brace on Saturday as his side thrashed Dwangwa United 4-1 at the Kamuzu Stadium bringing his tally of goals to 11 three behind Adepoju.

The Nigerian forward failed to score over the weekend in both of his side’s assignment when they toured the northern region.

They came from behind to beat Mzuni FC 2-1 on Saturday before being forced to a goalless draw against military side Moyale Barracks.

Fletcher Bandawe of Civil Sporting is on third on top scorers chart with 9 goals while the trio of Stain Davie of TN Stars, Chiukepo Msowoya of Bullets and Micheal Tete of Silver Strikers have scored eight goals each.

Micium Mhone of Blue Eagles, Khuda Muyaba of Silver Strikers, Gastin Simkonda of Moyale Barracks and Chifundo Mpinganjira of Dwangwa United have seven goals each.

All eyes will this weekend be on Adepoju and Kajoke at the Kamuzu Stadium where league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers come face to face with second placed Nyasa Big Bullets in a Blantyre derby.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :