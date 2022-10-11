Anti-govt demo set for Oct. 11

A grouping calling itself Voice of the Voiceless has announced its anti-government demonstrations will be held in Lilongwe on Wednesday this week.

The grouping comprises civil society organizations such as Social Revolution Movement (SRM), Mzuzu Youth Caucus, Pastors Fraternity and concerned citizens who include Stevie Chimwaza, Chimwemwe Mphepo, Marriam Mzembe and Masauko Banda.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, SRM Executive Director Phunziro Mvula said the aim of the block is to speak for the poor voiceless Malawians whose “plight and well-being is being disregarded by the unconcerned and careless MCP regime.”

“As one way of fighting for the voiceless, the block will conduct mass demonstration in the city of Lilongwe on 12th October, 2022. The aim of this demonstration is to force the Chakwera led administration to fix the fragile economy, which has seen Malawians suffering due to shortage of forex, unavailability of fuel, rising cost of living, failure to eliminate corruption, condoning of corruption, exorbitant price of the much needed fertiliser,” said Mvula.

He further accused the government of failing to provide students’ loans to university students, stealing from our MDF soldiers their hard-earned allowances obtained from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC and failure to raise salaries of civil servants to cushion the rising cost of living.

“Most of all, the failure of the MCP led government to lead and provide direction and policies that can uplift the living standards of the poor Malawians. We would also like to remind President Lazarus Chakwera that failure to fix the above mentioned problems will give us no any other option other than forcing him to resign,” stated Mvula.

