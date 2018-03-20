Architect who became businessman challenges fellows on efficiency

Chauncey Maulidi who studied architecture but has now gone full throttle into tech-business has challenged fellows on efficiency, saying customer satisfaction is key to the success of any enterprise.

Maulidi, who is founder at CEO of Instant Connections, inefficiency “derails” the progress of any business.

“Many businesses will take customers for granted. It is not healthy for business at all,” said Maulidi.

Instant Connections which is based in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe, offers such services as printing, branding and designing.

It was launched some four years ago.

He said: “In the next five years Instant Connections looks forward to employing more people, and offering the best services for our customers.”

