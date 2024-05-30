Are Silver Strikers already Super League Champions?

From the onset of the 2024/25 season, the destination of the Super League title looked a lot like a three-prolonged affair. The trio of contenders, of course, was usual suspects: first, Nyasa Big Bullets, the Red half of Blantyre and eternal holders and fluent juggernault; second, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, the Blue wave from the banks of Lali Lubani Road and perennial chasers and ambitious dreamers; and third, Silver Strikers, the sky-blue tirade from Lilongwe and bitter ‘pretenders’ and well-oiled machine.

But, as our sports news analyst HELSEA IKWANGA writes, Bullets and Wanderers appear to be faltering with each passing leaving the glory to Silver Strikers.

Best yet to come

From the opening pair of matches, there was a sense that something of 2023/24 English Premier League season would recur on the land-locked country that is Malawi: there was a Manchester City, a Liverpool and an Arsenal chasing the prestige of being champions. The Central Bankers, managed by freshly appointed former Bullets captain and assistant coach Peter Mponda, were ready to lead the pack, cruising to two convincing wins while the Nomads followed a disappointing opening draw with a victory, a hopeful glimpse of what was to come under new boss Nsazurwimo Ramadhan. Meanwhile, the People’s Team could only manage to share spoils in both of their first two ties but optimists and followers of the defending champions alike would decide to ride on the narrative that this indifferent form was always how Bullets kicked off their season: meek start and then, play catch-up. That is their history, after all, they would say.

Three-horse race?

And so, there was excitement, an aura about a season of at least three giants aiming for the throne. It would be Mponda on the neck of his former master Callisto Pasuwa, with Ramadhan also attacking the Zimbabwean’s nostrils. There would be thrills: Patrick Mwaungulu versus Chimwemwe Idana featuring Stanley Sanudi. Twists and turns too: the path to the 2024/25 championship.

The Present

But eight matchdays later and here we are: a champion in sight, a champion-elect clear. The men from the Central Region look destined for the title in every sense of conviction. It may, of course, be both too early and too foolish to call when not even a half of the season has been played. There is also a small matter of Bullets and comebacks: they know how to rise from the ruins, they know how to win and when to win, too. Besides, Wanderers have all the time in the world to cleanse their closet and drain their rubble. Their manager Ramadhan has since resigned and Meke Mwase, with an admirable track record for the national team, is at the helm albeilt in interim–and there is a feeling from the Blue persuasion that Wanderers will find their feet.

Our title?

But there is no doubt that Silver Strikers are in enviable position to believe the title is always theirs to lose. They are six points clear of their nearest challengers and shock package Mzuzu Hammers, and a further two ahead of the current title holders. And then, hear this, the Bankers are a whooping ten points ahead of the Nyerere. What this means of course is, Silver Strikers have to suffer at least three defeats if any of Bullets or Wanderers are to become champions this term. Yet the Bankers remains the only unbeaten side so far, dropping points only against ever-improving Dedza Dynamos.

Unbeaten Run

And the grim reality for Silver Strikers’ rivals is that, reading from their dominant displays, there is always an inevitability about them winning rather than sacrificing any more points. For instance, on Saturday, Karonga United pushed them to their limits, on two occassions coming from behind to tie the score at 2-2 in the 72th minute but the Bankers were able to search within themselves for answers that eventually earned them a 4-2 victory. Was or is this not a sign of champions-in-waiting?

What next

The answer could not have come any sooner as Kamuzu Stadium plays host to what may be a title-deciding match between the People’s Team and the Bankers. Anything less than a win for Bullets on Sunday means early surrender of glory to Silver Strikers, who may make it even the more assuring if they cap the afternoon with a victory of their own. Win and the Bankers will surely be champions-elect, breaking Bullets’ four-year grip on the title. It may happen, it could happen. The three-horse race will become one-man show for all to see.

