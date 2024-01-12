Arkridge pays examination fees for all Zomba Malosa needy students

Managing Director of Joyce Banda Foundation International (JBFI) Edith Akridge has paid examination fees for all needy students who were yet to pay by the close of deadline 12:00 midnight of Friday, January 12.

A total of 45 students expected to sit for the Junior Certificate of Examination (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) were likely to miss the examination for failure to pay for examination fees.

Akridge intervened to save the situation saying the students deserve better if we are to build a good foundation for social economic development of our country.

“Education is the key to our success as a country. When I heard that our JCE and MSCE students were to miss the deadline, I was so touched and felt obliged to do something, so we have paid and our officials at Joyce Banda Foundation are working with officials from the Ministry to make sure that all students from Zomba Malosa are able to sit for examinations regardless, ” said Akridge.

A total of K1,030,750 has been deposited into Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) examinations account for the 45 students from various schools in Zomba Malosa.

Following revelations that 29, 817 candidates risked not sitting for Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) examinations this year over failure to pay examination fees, the examination body extended the fees payment period to midnight of January 12, 2024.