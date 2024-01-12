DPP Deputy Director of Legal Affairs Oscar Asima Taulo resigns

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs in the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Oscar Asima Taulo, has resigned from the position.

Taulo, who was deputizing Charles Mhango, confirmed the development in an interview a short while ago, saying his family had advised to step down to concentrate on his business.

Taulo owns a legal firm – Taulo and Associates – and is one of the youthful lawyers in Malawi.

In a communication sent to DPP leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the legal practitioner says his resignation is with immediate effect.

“His Excellency, APM and Secretary General. Please accept my resignation as National Deputy Director for Legal Affairs with immediate effect for personal reasons. I will however remain the party member and support the party outside the NGC committee,” reads the communication in part.

Taulo has also informed the party’s leadership of his withdrawal of interest to contest at the forthcoming convention.

He has, however, assured the party of his availability to provide “any Legal advice and legal services if need arises”.

“Thank you so much, Your Excellency, for according me an opportunity to serve the party,” thus he ends his letter to Mutharika and the party’s Secretary General.

