Mubas media lecture Joel Ntaba elected New Media Council Chair, replacing Wisdom Chimgwede

The membership of Media Council of Malawi (MCM) has elected its new Board Chairperson, in the name of Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 12, 2024, Dr Ntaba was officially elected at the Elective General Assembly that took place at Crossroads Hotel.

The General Assembly is the supreme decision-making body, and it is composed of all registered and paid-up members of MCM.

The main agenda of the Elective General Assembly was to elect a new Board of Trustees, as well as to review and adopt the MCM reports and recommendations submitted by the outgoing Board of Trustees, explained the statement.

Ntaba is a veteran journalist, currently a Lecturer of Media Studies at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), and a Media Consultant.

Other member institutions in the new Board include: Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Times Media Group, Angaliba Radio & TV, Trans World Radio, Bembeke Community Radio, AfricaBrief Online, Directorate of Information (Ex-Officio), Public Affairs Committee, Malawi Law Society, and Council for Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA).

He takes over from Mr. Wisdom Nelson Chimgwede, who took the leadership of MCM since its resuscitation in 2020.

“He joins MCM with a belief that through collaborative efforts, the media can elevate the standards of journalism and fortify the fabric of the industry in Malawi.” Reads part of the statement.

