Aspiring MP Chipasula  donates books to Chitsime Adult Literacy School in Lilongwe

As a way of supporting government efforts in eradicating illiteracy in the country, an independent a spiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City North Constituency Elizabeth Zione Chipasula has recently donated books at Chitsime Adult Literacy School in the capital, Lilongwe.

Speaking during the donation Chipasula said the donation was part of her contribution in promoting the education sector and that she believes that education is the backbone of the country’s social economic development.

“We cannot talk about uplifting education standards in our country while learning materials are a problem, as an aspiring member of parliament for this area I thought it is wise to make my contribution by donating books ”,she said.

She said literacy empowers citizens to make informed choices that have direct impact on their families, communities and the nation.

Chipasula asked people in the area to vote for her saying she will serve the area with passion and integrity and re-affirmed her commitment in supporting government efforts in the provision of quality education once in power.

She made the point clear that she is thirsty to represent the constituency to give people what they deserve including safe water, good road network and proper education facilities.

Receiving the donation Chitsime Adult Literacy School Head Teacher Manase Ndolo expressed gratitude saying the donation has come at a right time of scarcity learning and teaching Material at the school.

“We are very thankful for the donation because it will motivate our students, we face shortage of learning and teaching materials and this is a big relief for us as teachers”, he said

In the first place Chipasula contested during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) but lost to incumbent Member of Parliament Chrissy Tembo but the decision to stand as an independent Candidate in the forth coming elections was necessitated by some Chiefs in the area who were not satisfied with the Primary elections results.

