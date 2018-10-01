Gwamba illuminates with Fredokiss on ‘Nthawi Zanji’ release

After taking a break to work on his weight, an effort that has produced great results, Malawi’s award winning gospel artist Gwamba is back, not empty handed, but with a package that will calm his fans who have enjoyed great orgasm stimulated by his talent, year after year.

This time around, the master of rhymes teamed up with the Ghetto Priest Fredokiss to release a track titled ‘Nthawi Zanji’.

This is the first time that the award winners, long time friends under the same grace of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri team up for the beastly move, all for Jesus.

The link to the song was firstly realised on Major one’s Malawi’s ruling page and was later shared by the artist, taking Malawi Music website straight to hell punishment with traffic that almost crippled the servers.

“To all people who are suffering defeat out there and feel like they are done with no hope, the song is for you. Hold on unto God and the results will not only shock you, but everyone around you same way people were shocked when Jesus rose from the dead,” spoke Gwamba when speaking of his release.

After turning to enlightenment, Gwamba has been unstoppable in his career, refuting doubts of his musical journey. He is currently under Major One records but flourishing with his yet to be launched label called ‘My Boss Music Group’ to manage and promote fellow artists in Malawi and across Africa.

Follow the link to download the song:

http://www.malawi-music.com/G/107-gwamba/5392-nthawi-zanji/10231-nthawi-zanji-ft-fredokiss-prod-by-dj-sley

