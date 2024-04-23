ATM Week: Malawi opens itself mining potential to the entire world

As Agriculture Tourism and Mining (ATM) week continues, Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno has sent a message to the world that Malawi is a potential mining destination, and has assured investors of conducive environment in Malawi’s mining sector.

Chang’anamuno made the remarks during the official opening of a two-day 2024 Malawi Mining Investment Forum under the theme: “Transforming the Nation Through Sustainable Mineral Extraction.”

“There are a number of incentives that government is providing for prospective investors,” she said

The minister said fiscal matters such as duty free importation of capital items, favorable legal environment which includes security of tenement area, guaranteed safety and security of any Investment.

Adding that security agents will makesure that their property and assets are safe and their personal life is protected.

Over and above, she said, there is political will coming from the presidency.

Chang’anamuno however disclosed that the Malawi Mining Investment Forum will be an annual event

In his remarks, South Sudan Minister of Mining also the Keynote Speaker, Martin Gama Abucha said as Africans they should develop themselves in utilization particularly beneficiation of the minerals.

“Africa is one of the continents with many resources and we want to ensure that our resources are not exploited and they are beneficial to our people ,” he said.

Abucha added African countries also need infrastructure like roads, energy and finances to develop the mineral sector.

Earlier, Africa Minerals Strategy Group Secretary General, Moses Engadu emphasized the need on the demand for value addition.

“Countries should not allow the minerals be exported as raw materials but rather do value addition for maximum benefits to people as well as the nation’s, to prosper,” he said.

Engadu therefore commended Malawi for introducing ATM saying it is a game changer that can unlock Malawi’s potential for job creation, and economic growth.

