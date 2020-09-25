Attorney General disowns K1.6m deposit from Faizal Aboo: Police, National Bank of Malawi probe

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe took to task businessperson Faizal Aboo after a mysterious K1.6 million was deposited into his bank account at National Bank of Malawi plc.

Silungwe took notice tha his bank account held at National Bank Gateway Mall Service Centre in Lilongwe was credited with K1.6 million and the deposit slip indicated the money was deposited under the name Aboo.

A bank deposit slip went viral on social media and indicated that the money was deposited by Aboo of mobile phone number 0999277000 into bank account number 1155517 on September 18 2020.

But Aboo denied depositing the money and banks’s closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) footage shows a unidentified woman made a cash deposit.

Said Silungwe: “There was a transaction to the amount of K1.6 million in cash into my account. I made inquiries with my bank, they confirmed the name, an Asian sounding name, as a person who purportedly deposited the money and had indicated their [phone] number.

“I got in touch with the person [Aboo], but he denied knowledge of the transaction the same day, Friday [September 25 2020]. I instructed my bank to withdraw the money from my account because I had the feeling that it was not deposited in good faith and the same day the bank withdrew the money and put in one of their suspense accounts.”

Silungwe said National Bank of Malawi is investigating the issues and tracking the

a “black woman who at the time of the deposit was heavily staked, hid her face with a heavy wrap”.

He also said Malawi Police Service are dealing with the matter which Limbe Police Station public relations officer Patrick Mussa confirmed.

National Bank, head of operations Brian Boby said the money has been put into a “suspence account” whilst investigations are underway.

Silungwe becomes the second top government official to have mysterious funds deposited into his bank account after former Anti-Corruption Bureau director-general Lucas Kondowe had a K2 million windfall in 2015.

Kondowe also reported to police the mysterious deposit into his First Merchant Bank (now First Capital Bank) account, saying he did not know the depositor. The funds were deposited into his account on March 27 2015 by a Mr Majid who police questioned, but it was suspected businessman Karamat Choudhry of Shayana Supermarket had deposited.

Investigators said he has been suspected after analysing call logs.

