Atupele Muluzi Geared to Advance Youth Agenda this Afternoon in Lilongwe as September Polls Draw Closer

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi is this afternoon set to take the stage at the Presidential Youth Dialogue, with a strong message that Malawi’s future belongs to its young people.

The dialogue, taking place in Lilongwe, brings together presidential candidates and hundreds of young Malawians ahead of the September 16 elections—an election already being dubbed the “youth vote” with over 70 percent of the population under the age of 35.

Atupele, one of the confirmed participants alongside former President Joyce Banda, has positioned himself as a champion of youth empowerment. He is expected to outline bold policies on jobs, education, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation, while committing to concrete actions that place young people at the centre of governance.

“This election is a defining moment. The youth are no longer bystanders—they are the heartbeat of Malawi’s democracy. My mission is to listen, engage, and deliver policies that speak directly to their aspirations,” Atupele said ahead of the event.

The Presidential Youth Dialogue is being organised by Youth and Society (YAS), in partnership with the Youth Decide Campaign and Zodiak Broadcasting Station, and will be broadcast nationwide and streamed live on digital platforms to reach millions of young Malawians.

As the September polls draw closer, Atupele’s message is clear: Malawi’s future is a youth future—and he intends to lead with them at the centre.

