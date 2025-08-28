Chakwera courts voters in Dedza, gears for outright victory

President Lazarus Chakwera is this morning taking the campaign trail to Dedza district to inspire the hearts of voters with a stirring call to citizens to vote in large numbers and actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

He will address enthusiastic crowds at Kanyezi in Dedza Chikoma constituency of Hon Chidovu, Jonja in Dedza Dzalanyama-constituency of Hon Chisoni, Maonde in Dedza Mphunzi constituency of Hon Mlombwa, Chule in Dedza Linthipe constituency of Hon Mkhweu, and Chitowo ground in ⁠Dedza Kasina of Hon Malango.

Plethora of development projects in Dedza

During the rallies, Chakwera will highlight various development projects his administration has implemented in the district as evidence of his commitment to serve Malawians better.

Some of the notable projects implemented in Dedza Kasina Mikundi include school blocks at Gwengwere, health centre at Khombe, provided NEEF loans that have benefited thousands of farmers in the areas to support the growth of their agricultural activities and businesses.

In Dedza Chimbiya, the Chakwera government has constructed school blocks at Katongole, Kabango, Mkumbuka and Mtambala, teachers houses at Kamfundula, bridges at Kapakasa, Nadulu, Ndecheleche and Chipse and healt centres at Paiwe, Mwenje and Chitowo.

The MCP government has also assisted farmers in the areas to sell their produce at reasonable prices, provided MERP and solar electricity that is powering homes and boosting businesses.

New classroom blocks, health centres and bridges are spread across the constituencies, supporting the lives of women and girls, the youth and facilitating easy movement.

The people of Dedza are also thankful of cheep data bundles that are helping farmers find better markets and connect with buyers easily.

A Call to Action: Vote Wisely and Enmasse

Chakwera will emphasize the need for people of Dedza to vote for him in large numbers in order to secure an outright victory.

The President will urge the citizens to take the critical step of voting wisely and enmasse, emphasizing that elections are not just about selecting leaders, but about shaping the direction of the nation.

Chakwera will also remind voters that the future of Malawi is now in their hands and encourage everyone, particularly the youth and women, through the power of their vote.

Chwkwera will use the tours to inspire Malawians with a vision for unity and prosperity in the next five years.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :