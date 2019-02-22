Baba scores on his Nomads debut

Nigerian striker Babatunde Adeboye scored his first goal for Be Forward Wanderers on Thursday since his move from Masters Security FC.

The Nomads played newly promoted side Ntopwa United in a training game at Kamuzu Stadium.

Ntopwa gave the Nomads a scare as they led 3-0 before the 2018 Fisd Cup Champions resurrected to bombard the Bangwe township based side with 6 goals.

Some of the scorers for the Nomads include Babatunde Adeboye with some of the goals netted by Zicco Mkanda, Mike Kaziputa, Precious Msosa, Liaz Maloya and Aubrey Juma.

Maloya and Juma are from the Nomads reserve side.

Former Township Rollers midfielder Lawrence ‘Tico Tico’ Majawa was also featured for the Nomads.

Other players like Harry Nyirenda, Francisco Madinga also played for the Nomads.

During the match,the Nomads missed the services of their seven players like Isaac Kaliat, Stanely Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Dennis Chembezi, Ernest Tambe and Francis Mkonda.

Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo jnr described the training game as timely as they prepare for a tournament to involve Nyasa Big Bullets,Chicken inn from Zimbabwe and a Mocambican club on March 1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

“We started training on monday and with todays result not bad and it has helped to keep us in shape,”said Manyozo.

Manyozo also hailed Babatunde for his perfomance.

“He is a fighter and once we re group as whole squad l can assure our fans that with their support we can achieve alot in 2019,” he said.

