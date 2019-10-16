Babatunde, Khuda tied on top scorers chart

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Striker Babatunde Adepoju and Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba are now tied on 14 goals on the TNM Super League top scorers chart.

This follows Muyaba’s strike on Tuesday that helped his side collect maximum points on top of struggling and bottom of the table Masters Security in a match played at the Silver Stadium and it ended 2-0.

Recently, Muyaba took it to the social media warning Adepoju to watch his back and that his days as TNM Super League leading scorer were numbered.

But the Nigerian import welcomed Muyaba’s challenge, saying he was ready to fight for the Golden Boot Award.

This was when Adepoju was at 10 goals and on the other hand, Muyaba had just scored his seventh goal.

“Seven goals… Never give up. You are still on 10 goals Babatunde. Watch out,” Muyaba posted on his Facebook page.

“When I was at four goals, he had 10 goals. Now I am at seven goals, he is still at 10 goals. If it was Chiukepo [Msowoya] or Gastin [Simkonda], I would have surrendered. But not him; he can’t win the golden boot.” added Muyaba.

In response to Muyaba’s outburst, Babatunde accepted the challenge.

“You are right with whatever you say about me. Competition is healthy; it makes you step up your game. It’s too early to conclude. God watches over everything,” he said.

All eyes will be on the two this weekend as both of their respective clubs have been handed a fixture each by the league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Wanderers will take on Civil Sporting FC on Saturday at the Kamuzu Stadium while Silver play host to TN Stars on Sunday.

The Nomads are still leading the race with 45 points from 21 games while Silver are 6th with 37 points from 22 games.

