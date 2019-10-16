Veep Chimulirenji preaches peace to warring NkhataBay communities

State Vice President Everton Chimulilenji has visited communities in Nkondezi, Nkhata Bay where he called on them to live in peace and refrain from mob justice.

Chimulilenji, who was delegated by President Peter Mutharika to visit the communities after fracas that resulted into deaths of four people, said Malawians were all one and renowned for peace world wide.

“Where there is a problem lets sit down and discuss this as one people.

“We don’t need to see these scenarios that leave us all crying. Its sad. This should never happen again,” said the Vice President.

Chimulilenji, who is Minister of Disaster Affairs, said President Mutharika has ordered the department to assist all the victims and also provided support in terms of coffins and transport.

The Vice President stressed that mob justice should not be means of solving challenges in communities and people should strive to talk to one another to resolve issues.

Two of the victims funeral took place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda, who is also Nkhata Bay Central legislator, said six people have died so far.

“Six people have died. I have bought three coffins and provided a lorry to ferry the bodies to Karonga. The three were residing at Mkondezi Settlement Scheme, but are originally from Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga District,” he said.

The minister said the other three dead are from Nkhata Bay.

