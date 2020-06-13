Bakili pose behind DPP/UDF campaign poster causes stir

June 13, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A picture of former president Bakili Muluzi standing smilingly behind a campaign poster for the DPP/UDF alliance has caused a stir and a storm in social media platforms.

Bakili Muluzi pose on DPP-UDF poster

The picture shows Muluzi leaning on the half-man size poster with symbols of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the alliance partner, the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The poster has also words, “vote for DPP/UDF alliance.”

It seems the picture was taken from his office.

This comes barely weeks after his son, Atupele, who is also running mate to president Peter Mutharika in the court sanctioned June 23 presidential election, said the former president would come out to campaign for the alliance candidate.

In social media circles, some people said it was not good for a former Head of State to engage in active partisan politics.

Malawi has two living former presidents, Bakili Muluzi who governed from 1994 to 2004 and Joyce Banda who was in power from 2012  – when Bingu wa Mutharika died in office – and she lost elections to incumbent Peter Mutharika in 2014.

Banda is still in active politics and campaigns for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera under Tonse Alliance banner.

BigMan
I have no problem if he wants to engage in active politics, its not a secret that he is UDF.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dpp handed back to udf
Bakili is in all smiles as he thinks that when APM dies (which is likely) his son will take over and that will mean the end of dpp. Atupele will announce that Bingu stole power from udf and formed his own party. Bakili was bitter between 2005 and somewhere in 2012. He was relieved when Bingu died on 7th April 2012. He was bitter that Bingu had arresed both him and his son on 20 March 2012 and Nyasatimes published an article where Muluzi was bitter. Two weeks later Bingu died. Ufiti Bakili.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
