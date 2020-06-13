Malawi Police officer dies of Covid-19, pushes up death toll to 5

A police officer has become the fifth person in the country to die of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the first state security officer to succumb to the virus.

A statement from State House says Rodgers Kazembe has since been buried with health personnel taking charge of the funeral and burial ceremony in line with burial guidelines of coronavirus related deaths.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani says President Peter Mutharika has since condoled the bereaved family and the Malawi police service over the loss of the senior superintendent.

“Professor Mutharika is therefore reminding all Malawians that coronavirus remains an increasingly present danger in our society having recorded 481 confirmed positive cases to date,” says Kalilani.

Kalilani says President Mutharika is urging all Malawians to be on guard and observe Covid-19 preventative measures.

