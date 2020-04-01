Ban on weddings dropped: Blantyre City Council says ‘get married in physical distancing’

Blantyre City Council (BCC) which instituted a ban on weddings, parties and other social gatherings have said people can still get married as long as organisers follow Coronavirus precautionary measures of physical distancing.

Mayor of Blantyre City Wild Ndipo announced the ban particularly on street vending on Monday following President Peter Mutharika declaration of the State of Disaster on March 20 2020.

But the council has lifted a ban on all wedding ceremonies, saying people should keep the event to only close friends and family members to keep in step with physical distancing measurers.

“BCC would like to inform residents that wedding ceremonies are now allowed subject to strict adherence to precautionary measures such as limiting guests to 100 or less.

“Provision of water buckets and hand washing soap or hand sanitizers should be used so that people can prevent contracting the disease,” the BCC statement reads.

The City Council said wedding organisers should also adjust the seating arrangement to ensure 1m of space in between the attendees, as per the Adjust the seating arrangement to ensure 1m of space in between the attendees, as per the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations in the fight against Covid-19.

The council further warned residents that failure to follow the precautionary measures the ceremony will be stopped by law enforcers.

The wedding organisers have also been tipped to serve individually plated food instead of sharing dishes for each table or a buffet arrangement to avoid introducing touch-points among guests.

During the wedding, organisers are tipped to make announcements to remind guests to practise good personal hygiene. In lieu of wedding favours, provide hand sanitisers for guests so they can use them if needed.

