MCP says ‘comrade’ Mtambo’s endorsement of MCP-UTM alliance is morale booster

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has welcomed the endorsement of the UTM-MCP alliance by former Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Timothy Mtambo, now leading a political movement, as a morale booster.

Mtambo made the endorsement of MCP-UTM alliance on Wednesday ayt a news conference where among other things he announced his departure from HRDC to form Citizens For Transformation-People Power Movement (CFT).

In his statement Mtambo announced that he is endorsing the grand alliance of UTM and MCP and their coalition partners.

“I have a lot of faith in the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his team. Who can doubt the credibility if Dr Saulos Chilima, Dr Joyce Banda, Enock Chihana and their teas? These are leaders who have selflessly committed to the alliance, in collective action to rescue Malawi from the oppressive regime,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo said his political movement will embark on a massive civic education campaign to mobilise the masses across the country and implore on every Malawian to vote for the UTM-MCP alliance.

According to Mtambo, the CFT will pursue an agenda for transformation and is founded on values of human rights-based approach, peaceful co-existence, rule of law, active and patriotic citizenship in pressing for inclusive social, political and economic transformation and a prosperous future for all Malawians.

“The (CFT) is focused on bringing all well-meaning Malawians together towards their quest for social, political and economic emancipation and transformation. For me, this movement is a transition and a culmination of my long walk with you fellow Malawians, as we marched through the streets of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mchinji, Salima, Mangochi, Balaka – just to mention a few of the places where our fight for democratic values has left footprints that time and history will never delete. These were the places where we were teargassed together, beaten together, arrested together with many of you,” he said.

MCP Publicity Secretary Rev. Maurice Munthali said it is clear that their collective mission resonates well with the aspirations of the majority of Malawians.

“It energises our leaders’ resolve to pursue the agenda for a transformed Malawi which will be fair to all citizens. With such endorsements, victory is guaranteed in the forthcoming fresh election,” Munthali said.

He added: “We salute Comrade Timothy Mtambo for his unrelenting and vigilant efforts to liberate this country. His patriotism and invaluable passion for Malawi and her people cannot go unnoticed. He is one fearless and resolute freedom fighter this country”.

Mtambo has since resigned as Chairperson for HRDC but was grateful for all the years of support and encouragement he got from HRDC and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).

