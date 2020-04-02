Malawi quarantines Area 9 family over coronavirus suspected cases

Malawi has a potential case of coronavirus after a family in sprawling Area 9 of capital city Lilongwe exhibited Covid-19 symptoms.

Eye witnesses told Nyasa Times that Ministry of Health officials and medical staff wearing protective suits and face masks stormed the Area 9 residence of the family to carry the tests including those of their workers at the servant quarters.

If confirmed, this will be the first case of Covid-19 in Malawi.

But the tests have not yet come out to confirm whether the people have coronavirus or not.

However, the family has been quarantined.

College of Medicine and the Community Health Sciences Unit in Lilongwe—which has screening materials for suspected coronavirus cases— has so far tested 19 suspected cases that turned out negative

Dr. Matthews Kagoli of Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM) insists as of now Malawi does not have any confirmed case of Covid-19.

He said the country continues to conduct tests but so far no positive case has been recorded.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the country has adequate facilities, equipment and medication to handle the crisis.

“We now have started testing. We so far have no suspects, test kits arrived last week. We have also upgraded our laboratory. We are working with the College of Medicine. We have centres for Ebola cases which are fully equipped across the country, these are what we will use,” said Malango.

Meanwhile, Malango said a Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus will hold a press briefing on Thursday to update the nation preparedness and progress on Covid-19 threat that has so far killed over 36 000 people and infected over 750 000 others worldwide.

On the other hand, Africa has since confirmed over 4 600 cases and over 140 deaths in 46 of the continent’s 54 countries. Malawi is one of the eight countries that are yet to record a case.

