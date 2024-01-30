Bangwe All Stars part ways with coaches; hires Nyambose

It was often said that a winning team is never replaced.

However, for Bangwe All Stars who caused sensation on their Malawi top-flight league debut season, have done to the contrary.

After leading the team to sixth position finish, Bangwe All Stars management have parted ways with seasoned coach Abel Mkandawire and his assistant Joseph Kamwendo.

The club did not explain the reasons behind the action, but have since hired former Mighty Wakawaka Tigers coach Christopher Nyambose.

Ironically, Nyambose was fired at Tigers owing to the team’s poor performance whose fate to stay in the top-flight league, was confirmed on the last day of the season.

The team has, among others, also appointed former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Tigers team manager Steve Madeira as team manager, Gwaza Chiniko technical director, Joseph Semu assistant coach Maneno Masowo goalkeepers trainer

Reads a statement in part: “We are delighted to announce that Christopher Nyambose is our head coach. The former Mighty Waka Waka Tigers mentor has joined Bangwe All Stars on a seventh-month long deal with an option to extend if the team finishes in top 8 by the end of first round of 2024 TNM Super League.

“Nyambose succeeds coach Abel Mkandawire following the expiry of a five-month deal together with his assistant Joseph Kamwendo in December last year.”

However in an interview Mkandawire said they did not agree on terms on the contract.

But he did not delve into the issue, saying: “It’s too personal.”

Mkandawire and Kamwendo joined the team after the dismissal of FCB Nyasa Bullets and Flames legend Mabvuto Lungu who inspired the team to the top-flight league from Malawi’s second tier.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!