Becareful! Govt warns of more rains, flooding in the northern region, lakeshore areas

March 7, 2024 Mtolankhani wathu Be the first to comment
Officials from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation are warning of flooding following heavy rains to start today in the northern region and lake shore areas.
A statement from the ministry says the the rains will hit the areas in the next seven days, flooding 21 rivers in the process.
This is contained in the Department of Water Resource’s flood forecasting model.
The 21 rivers include North Rukuru, Hara, Nyungwe, Dwambazi, Bua, Luweya, Linthipe, Lingadzi, Kaombe and Lifidzi.
Meanwhile, the ministry has cautioned people to be careful during this time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Parliament, SADC-PF sign agreement on SRHR project

The Parliament of Malawi and the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) on Wednesday, 6th March, 2024 signed...

Close