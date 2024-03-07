Becareful! Govt warns of more rains, flooding in the northern region, lakeshore areas

Officials from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation are warning of flooding following heavy rains to start today in the northern region and lake shore areas.

A statement from the ministry says the the rains will hit the areas in the next seven days, flooding 21 rivers in the process.

This is contained in the Department of Water Resource’s flood forecasting model.

The 21 rivers include North Rukuru, Hara, Nyungwe, Dwambazi, Bua, Luweya, Linthipe, Lingadzi, Kaombe and Lifidzi.

Meanwhile, the ministry has cautioned people to be careful during this time.

