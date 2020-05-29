Ben Phiri lays foundation stone for K430m Goliati Market

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri on Wednesday laid a foundation stone at the site of the K430 million Goliati Market in Thyolo which will be constructed with support from KfW of Germany.

In his speech after the ground breaking ceremony, Phiri said government is committed to providing a conducive environment for trade through provision of infrastructural developments in rural areas with an aim of improving people’s livelihoods in rural areas.

Phiri said government is aware that provision of good markets in rural areas is a catalyst for socio-economic development because it allows rural people to carry out economic activities in their backyard and in doing so, reducing migration of people from rural to urban areas in search of economic activities.

“The construction of Goliati Market is just one among many facilities that government has lined up for consideration starting this year. Others include Sadzi and Lunzu markets which are also under construction right now.

“The market that will be constructed at Goliati is a state-of-the-art because it will have all facilities that markets require and this include shops, butcheries and restaurants, among other important services that people need both in urban and rural set up,” said Phiri.

Phiri, therefore, urged communities around Goliati to make use of the market once completed in eight months’ time, saying there is a tendency among some business people who do not want to relocate to new markets for reasons known to themselves.

He added, “Government has been receiving several reports that some people refuse to operate from newly constructed markets; this is not good as far as market development is concerned. You should start preparing now for relocation and put aside your beliefs in business matters.”

Phiri, therefore, advised chiefs to be on the forefront in sensitizing business people in as far as business is concerned so that all people can relocate once the market is completed.

Thyolo District Council Chairperson, George Jailosi said once completed, Goliati Market would play a key role in expanding revenue collection for the council, saying the market will be constructed at the right time when the district needs more resources for its operations.

Jailosi said it is only infrastructural developments that have potential to uplift lives of people in rural areas, adding that the district still requires more of such initiatives if people were to be economically empowered.

“Let me thank government for considering Thyolo to be a beneficiary of several markets currently under construction in the country. This is not a mean achievement in Thyolo district. This is a good gesture that everybody would wish to have,” said Jailosi.

Goliati Market which will be constructed by Hualong Construction Company Private Limited with over 20 years experience in Malawi shall have 105 shops and will accommodate over 600 business people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!