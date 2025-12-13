BIZARRE AND CONTROVERSIAL: PROPHET KAMBALE BRINGS BP TESTING MACHINES TO CHURCH AS MIRACLES UNFOLD

In a rare and attention-grabbing scene, Life International Church founder, Prophet. Amos Kambale, on Sunday, 7th December, brought BP testing machines into the church service—an act he describes as “evidence from God and infallible proofs” of his prophetic ministry.

During the service, individuals with high blood pressure were lined up, and medical professionals within the church measured their BP levels before prayer. Immediately after Prophet Kambale prayed, several people reportedly experienced instant and unexplainable drops in BP levels.

One remarkable case was Mrs. Mazaza from Salima, whose initial reading showed 179/120, a dangerously high level bordering stroke risk. After prayer, her BP reportedly dropped to 129/87, an unusual change within such a short interval. This was shown on the screen of the Livestreaming to the awe of the congregation. Many in attendance described the moment as “a clear demonstration that prayer works.”

FINANCIAL MIRACLES DURING THE SERVICE

Within the same service, Prophet Kambale declared that individuals burdened by debt or financial hardship would receive divine intervention within the week. Shockingly, some congregants testified immediately—right inside the service—that they had received unexpected transactions, including money from long-overdue debtors and anonymous sources.

INSTANT HEALING OF A LONG-TIME SICK MAN

Another dramatic moment involved a man who had been bedridden for a long time due to stroke and other ailments. Unable to walk, his wife had been bringing his clothes to church for prayer. On this particular Sunday, the man reportedly rose and walked instantly after the prayed-for clothes touched him, sending the congregation into wild celebration.

These are among the many testimonies that congregants say happen week after week at Life International Church, held at Mbinzi Day Secondary School in Area 3, Lilongwe.

PROPHET KAMBALE CLAIMS HEALING POWER OVER ALL DISEASES

Prophet Amos Kambale maintains that God has given him power to heal any disease, break challenges, cast out demons, and even restore fertility to barren couples. He cites the case of a man from Dowa who suffered 21 years of infertility due to low sperm count. Medical Doctors and witch doctors tried to no avail over the years. After prayer in 2024, Prophet Kambale prophesied that 2025 they would hold a baby, in July this year the couple welcomed a healthy baby boy and they brought him to church to share their good news!

ACCURATE PROPHECIES AND GROWING INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION

The Prophet is also known for giving multiple verified prophecies, including one concerning the side effects of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, which followers claim came to pass. His ministry continues to attract people from Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, and other neighboring countries seeking healing, deliverance, and prophecy.

SUNDAY 14TH DECEMBER: “EVIDENCE THAT GOD EXISTS” SERVICE

This coming Sunday, 14th December, Prophet Amos Kambale will hold a special service themed “Undeniable Evidence.” He has openly encouraged people to bring the sick—those with BP, stroke, cripples, and all manner of challenges—promising undeniable manifestations of God’s power.

Prophet Amos Kambale submits to Zimbabwean spiritual father prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

Followers believe that Prophet Amos Kambale is not only a man of integrity but he is on the cutting edge of a major spiritual movement in Malawi, and according to many, “he has come to stay.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :