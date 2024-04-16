Blantyre Adventist Hospital conducts successful heart surgeries

Government has saved billions of tax payer money after Blantyre Adventist Hospital successfully conducted 12 open heart surgeries during this year’s open-heart surgery camp, which ended last Friday.

The surgeries were conducted by healthcare personnel from Hearts for Mission International.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Kirby Kasinja said all the patients were on government waiting list to be flown abroad for the surgeries.

He said all the patients, drawn from various parts of the country, were treated free of charge.

Kasinja said they expect the patients to be coming for check-ups in the next two months.

This brings the number of patients that underwent open heart surgery locally to 19, after seven were operated on last year.

