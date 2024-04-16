Centenary Bank supports Pediatrics Trust with K2 million

One of the country’s financial institutions, Centenary Bank has supported Pediatrics Trust with K2 million to help in enhancing its works of providing assistance to children in need of pediatric treatment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the cheque donation for the support which was made on Friday in Blantyre, Centenary Bank Head of Retail Mayamiko Kalizang’oma said his bank decided to provide the support to Pediatrics Trust as its works complement Centenary Bank’s commitment and mission.

“Centenary Bank is honored to give support towards the Pediatric Trust, a cause that is close to our hearts and aligns with our commitment to supporting the well-being of our community’s most vulnerable members especially our children.

“The vision of Pediatrics Trust is also in line with our mission of transforming lives through inclusive, convenient, simplified and sustainable financial solutions,” Kalizang’oma said.

He added that their donation to Pediatrics Trust signifies Centenary Bank’s steadfast dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children in need.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality healthcare and support, and through our contribution to the Pediatrics Trust, we are taking a meaningful step towards ensuring that our vision becomes a reality,” he said.

He also said the support to the Pediatrics Trust was made in order for Centenary Bank to reflect its core values on corporate social responsibility saying as the bank they believe in giving back to the community and supporting causes that create a lasting impact.

He further said that as a bank they are committed to standing with the Pediatrics Trust in their mission to provide essential care and resources to children in need of pediatric treatment.

He also urged other organisations in the country to also join hands with Pediatrics Trust to support in uplifting and transforming lives of the children.

In his comment, Pediatrics Trust Administrator Venancio Kapalamula appreciated Centenary Bank for supporting his organisation.

“Our hospital provides surgical services for children and we operate children from all over Malawi among other pediatric treatments and our goal is to provide free services and we reach out to partners to help us.

“For this reason we reached out to Centenary Bank and lucky enough they have supported us with K2 million which will go towards the purchase of medical supplies as well as medication and we are grateful for the support,” Kapalamula said.

Pediatrics Trust was established in 2017 and its clinic located at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre conducts over 1000 operations among children per month.

