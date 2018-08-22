Blantyre Archdiocese of Catholic Church in double celebration

Blantyre Archdiocese will on Saturday, August 25 be in a double celebration as it will commemorate its Diocesan Day while two priests will be celebrating 25 years of serving the Lord in that capacity.

The celebrations are going to be held jointly at Limbe Cathedral and the priests who are celebrating Silver Jubilee are Fr. George Buleya who is the Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi (CU) and Fr. Boniface Tamani who is the Diocese’s Vicar General.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Communications Secretary for Blantyre Archdiocese, Fr. Frank Mwinganyama told that this is going to be a historic day for the Catholic community in the diocese.

“It is going to be a double celebration whereby we will be celebrating the Diocesan Day and Silver Jubilee for our two fathers. Diocesan Day is a day which was set aside for the Catholic faithful in the diocese to come together and celebrate unity as a family.

“Apart from only celebrating the gift of life on this particular day, we have also two priests who are celebrating their Silver Jubilee and these are Monsignor Tamani and Fr. Buleya,” said Mwinganyama.

Mwinganyama said the occasion is going to be spearheaded by a high mass which would be celebrated by Arch Bishop, Right Reverend Bishop Thomas Luke Msusa.

The Diocesan Communications Secretary added that the event is of significance considering that the priests who are celebrating the jubilee have contributed a lot to the church as well as the nation.

He said the celebration would also inspire some youths to consider serving God through priestly vocation.

“These two priests have contributed a lot both to the nation and the church. For example, Fr. Buleya has been Secretary General for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Rector at Kachebere Major Seminary and currently he is the Vice Chancellor of the CU while Msgr. Tamani has been the Chairperson of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC),” he said.

“Msgr. Tamani has also extensively taught at Kachebere Major Seminary and is also a lecturer at Chancellor College,” Mwinganyama emphasized.

Mwinganyama, therefore, urged all the Catholic faithful and people of good will in the diocese to be available on the day and celebrate the gift of the diocese as well as the gift of the two priests.

