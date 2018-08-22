Jomaco Bjo releases ‘Tisankhe Ndani’  single, urgues Malawians to vote conciously

As the political arena is getting intense and tempers are flaring, Mzuzu based Reggae Dancehall artist Jomaco Bjo has released “Tisankhe Ndani”, a song in which he is urging Malawians to vote consciously in the forthcoming national elections.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Jomaco Bjo said the song has been done to enlighten on the need to have a conscious mind when voting.

“Malawi is heading towards elections and there are alot of things happening ranging from campaigns, violence to empty promises. Furthermore, there are people who feel like who they support is better than who others are supporting.

“As an artist, I had to base my concept on these events by trying to forewarn my fellow Malawians that they must tred carefully in choosing who to be the next president,” Jomaco Bjo explained.

He added: “It’s a tricky situation since we are coming from a hopeless background.”

Currently working as Environmental Health Officer under Ministry of Health, Jomaco Bjo real name Joshua mwenda is a Reggae Dancehall artist born and raised in Mzuzu city.

Having started music while in primary school, Jomaco Bjo started serious recording in 2008.

He has one album “Ndidziko” which came out in 2016.

He further admitted that “Ndidziko” album did not do well because of promotion challenges.

“I am currently working on my second album called “Something Wrong” to be released in early September,” he disclosed.

Jomaco Bjo has also worked with one of talented Malawian Reggae icons Positive Yut on a hit called “Usayese”.

