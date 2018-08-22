Mafco, Dwangwa through to Carlsberg Cup round of 16

Dwangwa United on Tuesday demolished Central Region lower league side Luanar with a 4-0 thumping in a game played at the Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa Nkhotakota to reach this year’s Carlsberg Cup round of 16 stage.

Despite all the threats to eliminate Dwangwa through their head coach Millias Jegwe Pofera before the encounter, the university students failed to walk the talk in the field of play as they were dominated in all avenues by the more experienced Dwangwa United.

Dwangwa scored their goals through Sam Gunda, Fabien Kapinde, Eric Kawonga and Darlingtone Nthala.

In another Tuesday round of 32 fixture, Salima based military side Mafco FC progressed to the round of 16 without even without a single kick on the ball as the team they were paired with-Naming’omba FC failed to show up.

Reports indicates that the junior league side from the Southern Region failed to travel due to transport problems.

A battle for round of 16 places continue on Wednesday with a number of mouthwatering fixtures.

All eyes will be at Karonga Stadium where Karonga United face Mighty Be Forward Wanderers as Tigers FC dates Kamuzu Barracks at Mulanje Park Stadium, while TN Stars will play host to Civil Sporting at Kasungu Stadium.

Struggling Nchalo United welcome Red Lions, MDF Marine face Blue Eagles, Lilongwe Vendors will play Silver Strikers while Moyale Barracks travel to Blantyre at Kamuzu Stadium to face Nyasa Big Bulets in one of the tricky fixtures.

