MBC confirms suspension of reporter over public disapproval of fake news picture

August 22, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Tax-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has confirmed that it has disciplined its  reporter Austin Kakande for damaging the reputation of the news organisation after the public  disapprove a false news picture on the Mzuzu dual carriage way project which it published.

Sumbuleta: We have suspended the reporter pending investigations

MBC posted a caption story on its Facebook page  about the project’s progress by  instead used a photograph from West Cornwall in England that portrayed it as the 1.3 kilometre Mzuzu dual carriage way being constructed  by Strabag Construction Company.

The public disapproved the false new picture and  MBC has reacted by suspending the online services reporter Kakande who was responsible in posting the caption story.

MBC  director general Aubrey Sumbuleta confirmed the suspension of Kakande pending investigations.

“As a public broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation is expected  to maintain high standards of integrity and ethical conduct, a thing you have failed to uphold in this particular case,” reads a suspension letter signed by controller of administration and human resources Mabuchi Kapachika.

According to the letter , the online services reporter  also violated MBC’s terms and conditions service 2015 section 9.2.15.

Kakande declined to comment.

1,000,000 Jobs UTM Bodza
1,000,000 Jobs UTM Bodza

MBC must be abolished in 2019. There is no need to keep this organization. It has been a disgrace.

21 minutes ago
WINIKO MASANGWI KALIATI
WINIKO MASANGWI KALIATI

Mwamupanga suspend mwana wanu wemwe. Mesa iye akupanga zimene inu mumachita? Inu chilipo choona chimene mumanena? Mulinaye zifukwa mwanayu chifukwa inu kunamako ndiye ntchito yanu. Ife titaona zimene zija sitinadabwe olo pang’ono. Chonde mubwezeretseni ntchito mwanawanuyo

22 minutes ago
Chinthu
Chinthu

Infact, u need to suspend everyone at MBC because everything that is being posted on MBC fb is nosence. But first to fire must be Phillip Business. am now beginning to question his education background, the boy has no proffessional manners at all!!

31 minutes ago
che nnungu
che nnungu

Palibe choona chimene mumapanga publish apumbwa inu a MBC

44 minutes ago

