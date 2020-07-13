Blantyre District Council to form term, conditions of service

Blantyre District Council plans to formulate its own terms and conditions of service as a way of attracting and retaining its staff to ensure effective service delivery, Director of Administration for the council, Hastings Dowe has said.

Dowe said once the terms and conditions become fully operational, staff will be highly motivated to work hard in implementing the council’s plans.

He added that the conditions of service which are being grafted with support from Local Government Accountability Program (LGAP) will ensure fairness and consistency in handling human resources.

“Sections 25 and 26 of the Local Government Act (2010) express desire for the government to ensure that the appropriate Terms and Conditions in the councils are formulated and implemented so that they attract and retain the right quality and quantity of staff capable of implementing the council’s plans and programs,” Dowe said.

He added that there is need to have terms and conditions of service of staff working under the council to attract and retain staff which will be a motivating factor to enable the council determine allowances and salaries for its employees.

The Director of Administration said this will also enhance common understanding and uniform application of employees’ policies, organizational structures to promote harmonious relationship between management and staff.

Dowe explained that developing terms and condition of service was a continuous process as the teams developing the terms and conditions of service need to present the draft to the management for its inputs.

Afterwards it will also be sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for technical scrutiny and support before it is finally presented to the full council for its approval.

One of the participants working on the terms and conditions of service, Francis Mphepo said the terms and conditions of service will contribute to smooth operations of the council.

“We will have a document that will guide us before making any decision concerning human resources,” Mphepo said while commending Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for supporting development of the terms and conditions of service for the Blantyre District Council.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was mandated to implement complete devolution of human resource in all councils in Malawi as part of the reforms under the on-going Public Service Reform Program under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Blantyre District Council elected Mussah Chikwakwa of Mpemba Ward as its new chairperson, deputized by Lunzu Ward Councillor, Margaret Mikita for the next 12 months.

Chikwakwa, who served as vice chairperson in the past year, replaced his former boss, councillor Carol Mdala after defeating his opponents, Chikowa Ward councilor, Mike Malikita and Davis Mdala who represents people of Matindi Ward.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!