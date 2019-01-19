Blantyre ECG Church in ‘Sunday of Open Doors’

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Blantyre Chapter has said it will this Sunday hold a ‘Sunday of Open Doors’ where special prayers will be done for the country and for all those that will attend.

Open Doors is the theme chosen by ECG president, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, for the year 2019, and was officially launched by the flamboyant, multi-billionaire pastor at Pretoria Show Grounds on December 31 in Pretoria, South Africa last year.

During the South Africa event, Bushiri had prayed and decreed for the success of nations and all people in 2019.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday, ECG Blantyre resident pastor, Apostle Innocent Nyirenda, said the “special Sunday” will be one the people of Blantyre and Malawi have never experienced.

According to Nyirenda, as usual, there will be healings, deliverances and massive breakthroughs in all spheres of life.

“When I say healings I mean it. There is no sickness nor problem that has ever puzzled God. So I am inviting all people to attend this special Sunday and be blessed,” said Nyirenda.

ECG Blantyre convenes with every Sunday at the Malawi Post Corporation Conference Centre (MPCCC) in Chichiri.

Nyirenda added: “Actually the other great thing about this Sunday is that we will also have Holy Communion. This is a special thing in which we will symbolically be one with Christ, the Son of God.”

Nyirenda has been in Blantyre for less than a year now following a transfer from Mzimba and his sermons continue to inspire and attract thousands from people within the commercial capital and surrounding districts.

