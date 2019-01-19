Nyasa BB confirms Pasuwa on 3-year deal: Zim coach delighted

Malawi Champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Zimbabwean tactician Calisto Pasuwa have agreed a 3 year deal.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer (COF) Fleetwood Haiya confirmed the development in an interview with a local MalawianNewspaper.

The People’s Team signed the former Zimbabwe and Dynamos Coach on a short-term two months contract in October last year before he was unveiled on Friday, 19 October 2018 in Blantyre.

He replaced Rodgers Yasini together with his assistant Elia Kananji who were sent packing for failing to meet the target of winning two domestic cups.

According to Haiya, the process of signing the 48-year-old coach took time due to communication breakdown particularly internet due to political standstill happening in Zimbabwe.

Pasuwa is one of the most successful coaches in Zimbabwe having won four consecutive Zimbabwe Premiership titles with Dynamos.

“Pasuwa is well qualified and is very experienced” Haiya said, adding that they needed a coach of such profile to guide them in continental CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, the highly-rated coach has expressed delight with the contract he has agreed.

He is confident to guide Bullets to the title defense.

