North Malawi ‘mega’ football bonanza March, expected to raise K10m

Four TNM Super League of Malawi (SULOM) in the northern region will in March hold a mega bonanza in preparation for the league; but, also to fundraise.

The teams—Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC, Moyale Barracks FC, Chitipa United FC and Karonga United FC—have confirmed their participation through a media briefing on Friday.

Chitipa United FC is the newest side to be promoted into the country’s elite league after it came first in the Simama and Sons Northern Region Football League.

Spokesperson for the bonanza who is also Mzuni FC secretary, Donnex Chilonga, said the idea of coming up with the bonanza is to celebrate and fundraise ahead of the TNM league which begins in three months time.

Said Chilonga: “For the first time we have four teams from the northern region in the TNM super league. We want to celebrate the football strides in the region. It is no mean feat. We will hold the bonanza between the ninth and tenth of March at Karonga Stadium.”

Chilonga said that the bonanza is expected to raise K10 million which will be shared among the teams in preparation for the TNM league.

“We hope we will achieve this. We’ve also talked to some well wishers who have been quite positive about sponsoring the bonanza,” he said.

During the bonanza the teams will get K1 000 000, K750 000, K500 000 and K250 000 on first, second, third and fourth positions respectively.

