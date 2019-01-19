Retired Police Commissioner calls for cop professionalism

Outgoing Northern Region Police Commissioner has urged police officers in the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to be professional in their work for them to serve the country well.

Effie Kaitano was speaking Friday at Northern Region Police Headquarters in Mzuzu during a farewell parade in her honour on retirement after a 40-year service.

“I urge all police officers to work hard and professionally in order to serve the public well,” Kaitano said.

She asked female police officers to disregard gender issues in pursuit of their work but rather work hard and stick to professionalism.

“I encourage female police officers to be dedicated to duty and strive to be at par with their male counterparts in terms of performance,” she said.

Kaitano joined the MPS on October 8, 1978 and she was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police on December 23, 2015

