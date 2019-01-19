Wendy Harasa releases Mundisungure Ndinu gospel video

Lilongwe based gospel musician Wendy Harawa has released Mundisungire Ndinu music video.

The song’s audio version was released on Christmas Day last year.

Harawa said the song talks about giving thanks to God for His protection.

“There are accidents and diseases but because of His grace, we pass through such situations.

“I believe it is worth thanking him because we are not special to survive. We are also asking God to be our pillar and protection,” she said.

Harawa said the song was produced by Raph Ching’amba in Malawi but it mixed by Thato in South Africa at New Movement Studio.

For several years Harawa was known for secular music until late last year when she announced that she had turned to gospel.

“Although I was mostly singing secular songs, I always added a gospel song in each and every album,” she said.

Mundisungire Ndinu is her second gospel single after Ambuye Ndionetseni since she turned to God.

“People should expect to be blessed with the video because I asked God to let the song achieve its intended impact on the people,” she said

