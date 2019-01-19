Muluzi says Malawi cancer centre ready this year: ‘Key Commitment of Mutharika’

Minister of Health, Housing and Population Atupele Muluzi on Thursday visited the newly built cancer centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) which is expected to be ready this year and save government about K480 million ($960 000) spent on cancer treatment referrals abroad annually.

Speaking after touring the facility, the minister said he was happy with progress of the construction of the cancer centre.

“I must say as a ministry of health, we are happy with how the work is being done here at the cancer centre and by the end of this year, we will have the centre in operation,” Muluzi said.

He further said the cancer centre missed its completion period last year because they wanted it to be of a high standard facility in the country.

“You may wish to know that the cancer centre will be centre of excellent where all cancer patients in the country will be treated. That’s why as government, we did not want to rush the contractor to finish it quickly to avoid having technical problems in future.

“The contractors are doing good job here so that we should have cancer centre of international standards,” Muluzi said.

He added that government has already purchased the equipment for the centre and that what was remaining was for it to arrive in the country and its installation.

“We have purchased the radiotherapy machine which doctors use to scan patients. It is in the process of coming to this country any time soon,” Muluzi said.

The minister further said the Indian Government has donated one machine which will be part of the equipment at the cancer centre.

“We will have specialist doctors with the high standard machine at the centre that will be used to treat all cancer patients,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi said the National Cancer Hospital is a key commitment of President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and will bring a major increase in capacity not just to Malawi but the region.

The cancer centre is being constructed with a loan from Opec Fund for International Development (Ofid) to the tune of $13 million (about K10 billion). The Malawi Government will also make financial contribution as per Ofid’s loan conditions.

When President Mutharika last year launched the construction of a Cancer Treatment Centre in Lilongwe, he outlined a number of projects in the health sector to improve service delivery.

The projects include construction of Blantyre, Zomba and Dowa hospitals and a modern military hospital for Malawi Defence Force equipped with an air ambulance.

