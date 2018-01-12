Blantyre Synod say Rev Gama photo with beach bikini girl is ‘photoshopped’

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) leadership has said it is probing the picture which circulated on social media depicting Reverend Dr Billy Gama with a young lady in compromising positition at the beach which the cleric has claimed is work of of photoshop.

Gama, former presidential adviser on religious affairs, accused social media users of ‘altering’ the image to make him appear with a half-dressed girl.

The synod spiritual father (Moderator) Rev Masauko Mbolembole and general secretary the Reverend Alex Maulana confirmed that they have launched investigations to the matter.

“We understand the photo of Reverend Gama was doctored. We are investigating the matter,” Maulana said.

The synod’s general secretary said they will question Rev Gama on the matter but they understand the issue is totally fabcricated.

A platform called Malawi Daily Mail which posted the photo said it verified the picture and that it was fake and apologised for claiming it was Gama.

Gama, who is a respected pastor within the ranks of CCAP Blantyre Synod , claimed the doctoring of the photo was in bad faith intended to turnish his image.

“I categorically deny my identity in that picture. I have seen it and it shocks me that people are associating me with that man. I wish people would search my pictures online and compare with that man. We are two different people,” Gama is quoted as saying.

The Reverend who is an accomplished theology scholar and board chairperson of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation said he has forgiven those who were behind the character assisantion but will not hesitate to seek legal redress in future if he faces same fabrications.

“We live in a world where people believe just anything they see on social media, as such this kind of story has affected me as a person and pastor. I am a respected family man and pastor who leads thousands of church members as such these kind of evil fabrications have a bearing on both my family and church. It is very wrong. May God forgive all who injured me without first verifying the contents of that picture,” he said.

Gama, who is moderator of Mulanje Mission CCAP, also sits as boar chairperson of Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :