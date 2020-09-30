Boxing returns November 1

Boxing lovers in the country especially the central region will witness a return of boxing bouts on 1st November at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe; seven months from when sporting activities were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The non-title bout on this day will involve challenger Alexander “The Cage” Likande and Salim “The Destroyer” Chazama and has been organised by Keba Boxing Promotions.

Likande turned professional three years ago and says he is ready to show Chazama his prowess in the game.

“I decided to challenge Chazama because he is one boxer who can give me a good fight. I don’t fear those who consider themselves established in the sport.

“Chazama has a mountain to climb in as far as this bout is concerned. My preparations are going on smoothly. Chazama should know he will be fighting a much improved Likande,” charged the challenger on a local radio station.

Recently, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board got a huge boost when government pledged to purchase boxing rings in a meeting it had with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, in Lilongwe.

For a number of years, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board has been lamenting lack of boxing rings.

The board has been advocating for a standard ring for each of the cities in the three regions of the country and the minister assured the board that government would purchase the rings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares