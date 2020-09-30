Committee wants State House budget increased by K2bn

September 30, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Parliament’s Public Appointments and Commissions, Statutory Corporation and State Enterprises budget cluster committee has recommended an additional K2.4 billion budget allocation to the State Residences.

Chitsulo: Additional funds needed

Presenting the committee’s report in Parliament, chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said the committee noted that the K5.5 billion allocation to State Residences may be inadequate, considering that last year; State Residences spent K15.5 billion despite an initial allocation of K7.4 billion.

Chitsulo said the State Residences require an additional K2.4 billion for capital expenditure.

The committee also proposed K150 million allocation to Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) for the implementation of the Access to Information and Gender Equality Acts.

Additionally, the committee recommended an additional K4.6 billion budget to the Office of President and Cabinet 9OPC).

“The cluster was worried with the pressure exerted on the budget by the large number of principal secretaries (PSs) deployed for special duties in the OPC. This alone requires an additional K550 million for salaries and benefits for the 11 principal secretaries,” she said.

The recommendation follows a recent shakeup-up in the civil service that has seen some PSs moved to OPC for what government termed ‘special duties.’

National CEO
National CEO
2 hours ago

What we want is universal fertilizer subsidy period.

0
Reply
Msopoleeeeee
Msopoleeeeee
4 hours ago

Bwana chilima do you hear this nonsense? What are going to do about the wastage of resources by state residences? We did away with dpp so that tonse can behave better but alas!

0
Reply
Mkanda Gudu
Mkanda Gudu
2 hours ago
Reply to  Msopoleeeeee

But can’t you see the expenditure is for fiscal year 2019/20 which was up until June 30? The current occupants of State Residences have not spent that much already. Sometimes levelheadedness is key.

0
Reply
