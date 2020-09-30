Mutharika appoints Kasaila leader of opposition: Forcing Nankhumwa to resign as DPP replaces Chipungu at Pan African Parliament

Former president and leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has directed the party to inform Speaker of Parliament that he has appointed Nsanje central legislator Francis Kasaila to be the leader of opposition in Parliament replacing Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mutharika invited DPP politbruro to a meeting on Monday barely a week after the disciplinary committee of the party led by George Chaponda, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango called off what was supposed to be a hearing where Nankhumwa was summoned to answer allegations of insubordination and misconduct.

During the Mangochi, meeting which had Goodall Gondwe, Uladi Mussa and Bright Msaka among others agreed to remove Nankhumwa as leader of opposition.

The party also suggested to expel Nankhumwa from DPP, a decision which was shot down by other members.

Mutharika then delegated Goodall Gondwe to ask Nankhumwa to resign as leader of opposition as Kasaila is to take over.

Gondwe confirmed asking Nakhumwa to resign but said the Mulanje Central legislator told him he will consult the party’s parliamentary membership.

DPP administrative secretary and acting secretary Francis Mphepo and Vice president for east Bright Msaka have since written the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Hara to inform her of the changes that Kasaila should become leader of opposition.

Kasaila’s choice could prove to be a gamble as he is waiting for judgement in a case which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestant for Nsanje Central disputed the 2019 parliamentary elections results . He could lose his seat.

DPP is currently sailing through troubled waters after losing the June 23 fresh polls to Tonse Alliance led by MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera.

Several camps have emerged with an aim to replace current Mutharika.

Meanwhile, DPP has replaced Chimwemwe Chipungu as its representation at the Pan African Parliament with Mangochi Central legislator Victoria Kingstone.

