Mutharika appoints Kasaila leader of opposition: Forcing Nankhumwa to resign as DPP replaces Chipungu at Pan African Parliament
Former president and leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has directed the party to inform Speaker of Parliament that he has appointed Nsanje central legislator Francis Kasaila to be the leader of opposition in Parliament replacing Kondwani Nankhumwa.
Mutharika invited DPP politbruro to a meeting on Monday barely a week after the disciplinary committee of the party led by George Chaponda, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango called off what was supposed to be a hearing where Nankhumwa was summoned to answer allegations of insubordination and misconduct.
During the Mangochi, meeting which had Goodall Gondwe, Uladi Mussa and Bright Msaka among others agreed to remove Nankhumwa as leader of opposition.
The party also suggested to expel Nankhumwa from DPP, a decision which was shot down by other members.
Mutharika then delegated Goodall Gondwe to ask Nankhumwa to resign as leader of opposition as Kasaila is to take over.
Gondwe confirmed asking Nakhumwa to resign but said the Mulanje Central legislator told him he will consult the party’s parliamentary membership.
DPP administrative secretary and acting secretary Francis Mphepo and Vice president for east Bright Msaka have since written the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Hara to inform her of the changes that Kasaila should become leader of opposition.
Kasaila’s choice could prove to be a gamble as he is waiting for judgement in a case which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contestant for Nsanje Central disputed the 2019 parliamentary elections results . He could lose his seat.
DPP is currently sailing through troubled waters after losing the June 23 fresh polls to Tonse Alliance led by MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera.
Several camps have emerged with an aim to replace current Mutharika.
Meanwhile, DPP has replaced Chimwemwe Chipungu as its representation at the Pan African Parliament with Mangochi Central legislator Victoria Kingstone.
DPP kuzibaya yokha. Chipani chapita kwa Mwini wake Bingu basi. The only think chanzeru apanga ndi kuchotsa Chimwemwe Chipungu, mbava yaikulu my DPP yobela even anyamata ozipenta and azimayi ovina. Otherwise DPP is history already
As Dr Lazarus Chakwera, in his American accent once said “Cut Throat Politics”
And the pictures were very good!! I still have them.
If these decisions are coming from APM, then were really in deep shift the past 6 years. These decisions do not look coming from a Man who leading 18 million. If a standard 5 class monitor can make better decisions. We need a strong and organized opposition to provide checks and balances the way MCP did since 1994.
Kutha ngati makatani kuja ndiye kumeneku. Ubwino wake this is the grouping of individuals whose interests are based on tribal lines. Amene sali alomwe just support chifukwa cha umbuli or greed.
Nothing strange here. Everything that is happening in DPP was already predicted by various commentators on these pages. The question is not HOW but WHEN the superstructure called DPP is going to completely crumble.
The game is at a climax now kkkkkkk…Nyekhwelism…Watching with keen interest on the stands.
Engineer francis kasaila is very capable person, miles better than nankhumwa. This nankhumwa guy was not supposed to be in leadership position in the first place. He has managed to double cross almost all senior party colleagues. We even don’t know who the guy is, kondwani or George, nakhumwa or malema?
DPP In-fight episode 2, let me get pop corn🍿.
Does DPP think that the Pan African Parliament members did not see the nude pics of Victoria Kingston? Koma DPP nzeru zatha ndithu