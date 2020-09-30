Mtambo’s CFT reaffirms support to MCP: ‘Good riddance to those who have quit movement’

Citizen for Transformation (CFT) movement led by Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has reaffirmed its support to Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying it has endorsed its parliamentary candidate un Karonga Central and Mangochi West for the forth coming by-elections, saying those that no longer pledge their allegiance to CFT are free to quit and good riddance.

Addressing a news conference, CFT communication and media strategist Negracius Justin acknowledged that the decision by the movement to support MCP has ruffled feathers of some of the its members who have withdrawn their membership.

Justin said the movement’s decision to support MCP candidates is based in principles if justice and fairness, stressing that CFT has a political agenda.

“The position that CFT has taken is that it supports the candidatures of Leonard Mwalwanda in the Karonga Central Constituency and Simeon Harrison in Mangochi West Constituency. Both of these candidates are representing MCP one of the key alliance partners in the Tonse Coalition Government,” said the movement’s media officer.

He said CFT acknowledges that its position has sparked discontent on the part of those who expected the movement to be non-partisan.

“In fact, here has been an extent of argument suggesting that CFT should be neutral and not take sides because the leader of the CFT,Timothy Mtambo is a Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, therefore his role should be non-partisan in these by-elections.

“This argument, which looks appealing on its surface, has a deficiency of considered facts, which we would like to dish here for good consumption. It must be noted that Mtambo did not go to Mangochi West and Karonga Central Constituencies to campaign as a Minister. Just like all other Ministers belonging to different political formations go out to campaign, not as Ministers, but as members and/or officials of their respective parties, the CFT went on the campaign ground as such.

“Accusing him [Mtambo of abandoning his role as a Minister responsible for National Unity over his going on the ground to campaign as a politician is surely a deficient accusation that begs merit. It is an accusation that comes across dressed in robes of hypocrisy and deliberate or coincidental misunderstanding of basic facts,” Justin charged.

Ladies and gentlemen, we can reasonably estimate that these concerns and accusations are rooted in the understanding that CFT’s formation promised inclusivity of members belonging to various political parties. As such, each member coming from every political party holds an expectation that the CFT will preserve and protect their political parties’ interests in a balanced manner.

He said CFT decision to support MCP candidates in Karonga Central and Mangochi West Constituencies is based on principles of justice and fairness.

“It is only fair to realize that the people of Karonga Central gave their five-year mandate to the candidate that belonged to MCP. Death, as a natural circumstance, happened but that should not suspend the will of the people of that constituency. It is only just to see to it that the will of the people, which is embraced in the five-year mandate, is preserved.

“It is only fair to realize that Simeon Harris challenged the fraud that occurred in his Mangochi West constituency. He approached the court for determination and the court found for him. When Mr. Harrison approached our leader for help in terms of campaign, the CFT, upon examining the circumstances reached a decision that it was only just to promote electoral justice and his request was considered favorably.

“On that note, CFT pledged to support Mr. Harrison accordingly. When there is a knock on door, in most cases, the attendant opens. Upon the examination of the circumstances, there is no reason for CFT to decline his request for our support.”

