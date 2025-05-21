Broadcasting Brilliance: MZUNI Launches Campus Radio to Power Voices and Innovation

Mzuzu University (MZUNI) is about to make waves—literally. Come Monday, 26th May 2025, the university will flip the switch on MZUNI Campus Radio, broadcasting on 107.6 FM, marking a new era of creativity, communication, and community engagement in Malawi’s north.

This latest addition to the nation’s growing list of community radio stations is part of a wider initiative by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), aimed at expanding access to information and communication infrastructure across the country.

The Communications Department at Mzuzu University will run the station, making it not just a broadcaster, but a dynamic lab for students, a voice for the community, and a hub of innovation.

MZUNI Campus Radio is one of three MACRA-backed radio projects in the Northern Region, with Unenesko FM at MIJ Mzuzu Campus also on the cards.

Sky Technology, the company setting up the station, confirmed that testing is currently underway.

“We’re fine-tuning the frequency to deliver crystal-clear sound. We welcome feedback from listeners around MZUNI to help us perfect the experience,” said a Sky Tech representative.

A Classroom on Air

Senior History Lecturer, Dr. Chrispin Mphande, says the station will be more than just a transmitter.

“It will serve as an interactive platform for people to engage with what’s happening at MZUNI. Even non-students will have the chance to showcase their talents and initiatives,” he noted.

For Dr. Precious Madula, a communication scholar at MZUNI, the radio station is a game-changer for education and community engagement.

“This platform will amplify community voices, air local news and events, and foster stronger ties between the university and surrounding areas. Most importantly, it gives our students practical media experience—something they’ve lacked for too long.”

Beyond the Campus Walls

MZUNI Campus Radio isn’t just about music and talk shows. It’s poised to become a powerful tool for development. Programming will cut across critical sectors like health, agri-science, ICT, renewable energy, education, and environmental management.

Listeners can also expect impactful shows on human rights, democratic participation, cultural preservation, and the latest academic and developmental strides at the university.

As the frequency starts to hum with fresh voices and informed discussions, MZUNI is not just launching a radio station—it’s igniting a movement of informed, engaged, and empowered citizens.

