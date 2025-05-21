The Gospel According to PAC: Do As We Say, Not As We Do

The 6th All-Inclusive Stakeholders’ Conference currently underway in Blantyre under the banner of promoting electoral integrity is, in itself, being run by an illegitimate leadership—a staggering contradiction for the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body long seen as the conscience of Malawi’s democracy.

Our investigation reveals that PAC’s current executive, led by Monsignor Patrick Thawale, has been operating illegally for two years—its mandate having expired in December 2022. The executive was elected in December 2019 on a three-year term, meaning their legal tenure ended two years ago. Yet, they continue to cling to power in quiet defiance of the very governance principles they claim to uphold.

A Conference Without Credibility?

This revelation casts a heavy shadow over the legitimacy of the high-profile stakeholders’ meeting. Touted as a national platform for dialogue, the conference is expected to discuss, among other issues, how to prevent electoral disputes ahead of the September 16, 2025, General Election. Ironically, the event is being convened by an executive that has no legal or moral mandate to speak on matters of governance, transparency, and accountability.

“How can PAC, a moral watchdog, operate without renewing its own leadership in line with its constitution?” questioned a former senior member of the clergy familiar with PAC’s operations. “This undermines its entire credibility.”

Breach of PAC’s Own Code

According to PAC’s internal constitution and governance principles, executive positions are subject to periodic renewal to maintain accountability and transparency—values the organization proudly preaches to political and public institutions across the country.

By failing to conduct internal elections or initiate leadership transition for over two years, PAC has not only breached its own governance standards but also projected the very culture of impunity it so often condemns in others.

“It is pure hypocrisy,” said a governance expert who requested anonymity. “When an institution like PAC flouts its own rules, it erodes the public trust and weakens its moral authority.”

Silence and Evasion

Repeated efforts to obtain comment from PAC leadership were met with silence. Monsignor Thawale and other executive members declined to speak on record, while staff at the secretariat referred questions to the Board—whose term has also expired.

Sources within the organization suggest internal tensions and political maneuvering have stalled efforts to call for new elections, with some members unwilling to relinquish influence and perks associated with the leadership roles.

The Cost of Moral Erosion

Once revered as a neutral and powerful voice during the country’s most turbulent political transitions, PAC now finds itself trapped in its own web of administrative inertia and moral compromise. Its failure to lead by example sends a dangerous signal to both government and civil society: that accountability is selective, and governance can be optional when it’s inconvenient.

“The people of Malawi deserve better,” said one political analyst. “We cannot expect clean governance from the government when watchdogs like PAC are violating their own statutes behind closed doors.”

Time to Clean House

As PAC continues to convene discussions on electoral justice and democratic integrity, the public is left to wonder: can a house in disarray offer counsel to others?

If PAC wishes to reclaim its legitimacy and moral high ground, it must start by cleaning its own house—immediately. Until then, every recommendation and resolution coming out of this conference will carry the stain of hypocrisy.

There hasn’t been immediate response from PAC

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!