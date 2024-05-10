Bullets appoints new board of directors

FCB Nyasa Bullets have appointed a new board of directors with five old members being replaced with new members.

Bullets announced to the board on Thursday that Konrad Buckle has been maintained as club president with Escort Chinula as the club’s vice president, a position which was occupied by incumbent Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya.

Haiya stepped aside because he could not hold the position after he was elected FAM president on 16 December 2023 barely eight months after he was elected Super League of Malawi on the same position

New board members are Yasin Domasi, legal affairs director, Harold Mwayang’ana finance and administration director, Demo Kalaitzis sports health and education director and Everson Mchacha partnerships.

These have replaced Chifundo Makande, Sadik Malinga, Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa and Noel Lipipa.

He said: “As club, we adhere to good governance. That is why we called people to express interest to fill board positions after the expiration of the previous board last year. We are happy that we have the new board. Congratulations to those that have made it into the new board and we look forward to working with them in fulfilling the club’s strategic goals.”

The new board has also roped in two women Isabel Masi Kachinjika as marketing and commercialisation director and former Netball Association of Malawi president Khungekile Madise as director of women’s football.

