Malawian women’s football star, 17-yr-old Leticia Chinyamula, wins Cosafa Award

Malawian women’s football star Leticia Chinyamula won the Most Promising Player during the inaugural Cosafa Award held on Thursday in South Africa.

She beat her Ascent Academy teammate Rose Kabzere and Zambian Esther Banda.

However, it was a mixed bag with the surprise failure of France-based Scorchers Tabitha Chawinga who lost the Women’s Player of the Year Award to Zambia’s US-based Racheal Kundananji who broke the world record as the most expensive player.

In other awards, Men’s Most Promising Player Award was won by Thapelo Maseko (South Africa) while Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year went to Ronwen Williams (South Africa).

Zambia’s Diana Chikotesha won Best Female Referee while best Male Referee went to Jerson Dos Santos (Angola). South Africa Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was named Women’s Coach of the Year while Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena (South Africa) was named Men’s Coach of the Year.

The judging panel was drawn from 14 member included Malawi’s sports journalist Peter Kanjere, Houssamidine Ben Ahmed (Comoros), Ivan Capuepue (Angola), Rob Delport (South Africa), Gerard Govinden (Seychelles), Jesse Kauraisa (Namibia), Kagiso Kgaogano (Botswana), Sibusiso Masilela (E-swatini), Boitelo Radebe (Lesotho), Heriniaina Samson (Madagascar), Benoit Thomas (Mauritius), and Raimundo Zandamela (Mozambique) Sandra Mwila (Zambia) and Steve Vickers (Zimbabwe).

