Direct cash transfer of K214million distributed to over 500 families affected by floods in Nkhotakota.

International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Danish Red Cross have through Malawi Red Cross Society made a distribution of K214 million to over 500 families affected by floods in Nkhotakota.

Each affected family from Matiki, Ngala, Nyamvu camps under Senior Chief Kanyenda in the lakeshore district has pocketed K100, 000.

Danish Red Cross Country Manager Malawi, representing all Red Cross partners, Eva Jordung Nicolson said the support will enable the flood survivors to go back to their homes and start rebuilding their lives.

Jordung added that looking at the extent of damages caused by last February’s floods, Red Cross partners will still be mobilizing resources for continued support to flood survivors.

Director of Housing in the Ministry of Lands, Martin Chimangeni said such support will help flood survivors to construct dwelling places and desert the camps.

The floods claimed 8 lives and affected over 14, 000 people in the district.

