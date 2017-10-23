Bullets keep pace with Nomads in title push: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets demonstrated their TNM Super League title credentials with a dominant 3-0 victory against Blue Eagles on Sunday at Chilomoni Stadium.

Bullets has replaced Silver Strikers as the bankers were suffocated by Red Lions on Sunday at Balaka Stadium with 0-1 defeat and end their unbeaten run.

In Blantyre, the Rodgers Yasin side had a poor performance in the first half as the Peoples Team struggled to play a passing game in front of the Area 30 boys lead by captain Micium Mhone who were in their top form on Sunday afternoon and dominated the ball possession.

Bullets defender Emmanuel Zoya put his side on the lead in the 55th minutes through what it can be called a controvercial goal which was protested by Eagles players after linesman Joseph Nyauti raised up his

flag to disallow the goal by considering it as an offside but he quickly changed the decision and put down the flag after noticing that his centre referee Ishmael Chizinga ruled it as a clear goal.

Few minutes after scoring the first goal Bullets came into the game and started exchanging beautiful passes.

Bullets vestile midfielder Mike Mkwate who came in as substitute completely changed the match as he managed to stablise the centre with his skills.

Veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya scored the second goal in the 68th minutes through a powerful deflected shot.

Super substitute Bright Munthali who replaced Muhamad Sulumba scored the third goal in the 84th minutes with his first touch within 40 seconds after he was introduced into the game.

Bullets vice coach Eliah Kananji considered the win as very important saying it will keep their title hopes alive.

“It was a difficult and unpredictable game and winning maximum points over Eagles it wasn’t that easy because it is one of the good side and I need to thank the boys for working hard,” said Kananji.

Eagles Team Manager Ken Mponda blamed the officiation which he said contributed a lot to their loss due to their poor decisions which affected the players.

“Although we didn’t play well compared to our yesterday’s game but we were morethan good than Bullets unfortunately the referees were very bias. I’ve now understand as to why most teams complain about officiation when they are meeting Bullets at Chilomoni Stadium and if this continues i must say that our football will take years to develop,” said Mponda.

Bullets have now 47 points from 22 games, 7 points behind league leaders Be Forward Wanderers who have 54 points from 23 games.

Eagles stay on position 5 with 35 points from 23 games.

