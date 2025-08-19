Bunda Christian Academy Conquers, Achieves100% JCE Pass Rate Barely 2 Years After Its Opening

Lilongwe-based Bunda Christian Academy has stunned parents and guardians who sent their children and wards to this school, following its 100 percent pass rate in the 2025 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations.

For a school opened in 2023, this is not a mean feat, and as Director of Bunda Christian Academy (BCA), Pastor Martin Mbewe stated in an interview on Monday, this was a result of the students’ faith in God and discipline.

A visibly overjoyed Mbewe said since he opened the school, students and management have put God first in their endeavors, always seeking and calling upon the Lord to guide and walk with them.

“We begin every academic with prayers, asking for God’s guidance, while learners are nurtured to embrace discipline and responsible behavior as part of their academic journey,” he said.

This year, a total of 158,451 students sat for the JCE examinations nationwide, with 132,977 passing representing a 77.61 percent pass rate.

The results were officially released today in Lilongwe by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, alongside the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB).

